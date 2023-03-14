Nana Ama McBrown's kente outfit on Day 1 at work at Media General is everything fashion forward

The news about her new station, however, broke on social media in the early hours of Monday, March 13, 2023, when she was given a royal welcome at the premises of Media General.

Aside from the beautiful cultural display and fun that engrossed the occasion, Nana Ama McBrown's outfit is something we couldn't put under the radar.

Staying stylish all through your busy day isn’t a bad idea. It helps you create a presence and leave a good impression on your clients.

Looking good also has a way of helping you get through the day gracefully and actress cum style influencer and fashion guru, Nana Ama McBrown is showing us how to have our corporate slay unapologetically in one of Ghana's best fabrics, kente.

Her stunning outfit caused her to steal the spotlight as most people were impressed with how beautiful she looked.

Nana Ama has proved over the years that she is a great woman who understands fashion and how to dress effortlessly for any event. Every time she steps out, it is a fashion lover's feast.

Known as a fashion icon, she has never disappointed us with her fashion sense till now.

She has been the perfect model for most fashion brands and we can’t wait to replicate her styles for our star-studded events.

Cranking up the style game at her unveiling at Medi General, the fashionista stunned us with a body-flattering blue kente combo dress that was so beautiful.

The new Onua FM show host didn't leave her paring hairstyle that didn’t take the attention away from the dress.

We love her accessories and her flawless makeup enhancing her beauty more and more. Her signature pose and smile for the camera are breathtaking.

Check the photos below:

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana