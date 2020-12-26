It's no news that every woman should have at least one red dress in her wardrobe as it would come in handy someday for a particular occasion.

In fashion, black is associated with elegance, class, and power, but slaying in a black dress depends on how you dress up for that event. The style cut and accessories also matter when stepping out in a red dress.

When it comes to styling a red dress, the possibilities are endless. Especially in this Christmas season, the dominant colour to rock is that awesome red dress.

Today's article will show you how to rock a black dress for Christmas and our favourite female celebrities have all the inspiration for us.

For a red carpet look that throws every one of their feet, Joselyn Dumas, Cookietee and Juliet Ibrahim's styles will be the best.

Joselyn Dumas

Cookietee

Juliet Ibrahim

For a dinner date with your significant other, you can opt for this look from Moesha Boduong.

Moesha Boduong

For the best December party, you can try this sexy and gorgeous look from Akuapem Poloo.

Akuapem Poloo

This dress from Nana Ama McBrown won't be bad for a Christmas Sunday or rock it as a wedding guest. You really can't go wrong with it.

Nana Ama McBrown