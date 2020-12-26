It's no news that every woman should have at least one red dress in her wardrobe as it would come in handy someday for a particular occasion.
In fashion, black is associated with elegance, class, and power, but slaying in a black dress depends on how you dress up for that event. The style cut and accessories also matter when stepping out in a red dress.
When it comes to styling a red dress, the possibilities are endless. Especially in this Christmas season, the dominant colour to rock is that awesome red dress.
Today's article will show you how to rock a black dress for Christmas and our favourite female celebrities have all the inspiration for us.
- For a red carpet look that throws every one of their feet, Joselyn Dumas, Cookietee and Juliet Ibrahim's styles will be the best.
- For a dinner date with your significant other, you can opt for this look from Moesha Boduong.
- For the best December party, you can try this sexy and gorgeous look from Akuapem Poloo.
- This dress from Nana Ama McBrown won't be bad for a Christmas Sunday or rock it as a wedding guest. You really can't go wrong with it.