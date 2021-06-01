No more skin: Akuapem Poloo sparkles in beautiful bespoken Kente wrap on her birthday

But of course, following her come back from jail, the actress has vowed not to show skin and it seems she meant exactly what she said.

The actress is a year older today, June 1, 2021, and she is celebrating her birthday the only way she knows best; praising God.

Like all our favourite celebrities, Akuapem Poloo has shared some stunning photos on her Instagram to mark her special day.

The mother is adorned in a wrapped bespoken Kente cloth that had a portraying white lace fabric below looking very much like a queen mother.

The show-stopping fashion statement was paired with matching fashion accessories that match her outfit perfectly.

We are madly in love with her wrapped hairstyle, beautiful makeup and of course her infectious smile.

Pulse Ghana

She captioned her post, “Today is the new chapter of my life and this volume will be interesting. Another year gracing you with my presence, I’m not getting old I’m getting better.

Today, I just want to thank God for adding another year to my life. I will put a smile on my face and won’t let the troubles of life get me down because it’s my birthday today me being alive and healthy today is as a result of non than the almighty God. I will be forever grateful to you almighty God. I celebrate me today because I know I am special and living my life in Grace and Favor. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MYSELF, I’m officially a year older today and much cooler than ever."