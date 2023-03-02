Osebo announces unveiling of clothing line, fashion show this year

Our very own Ghanaian celebrities have been showing many amazing looks lately. Unlike in the past, today more men care about their style. They are not afraid to accept and try new trends. The guys who dare to wear bold outfits are the ones who stand out in a crowd.

Men can be fashionable too! It’s all about creativity, colour coordination and knowing how to pair things up.

Osebo, real name Richard Brown, first made headlines in the Ghanaian media space when he showed up as Nana Aba Anamoah’s baby daddy. Since then, Osebo, who owns a popular boutique in Accra, has found himself in the news a couple of times.

The fashionista is ignoring all of the criticisms and has adopted a culture where men wearing dresses and skirts in Ghana and beyond. He definitely isn't bothered by all the ridicule he gets from his critics.

The 'Zara man' always sets the tone for new trends. Although Osebo's fashion sense looked extremely wild and edgy, it is surprisingly wearable and will stand the test of

The fashionista has carved a niche for himself that is gradually giving him the title as Ghana's fashion god.

The popular boutique owner in Accra, who takes pride in being a game-changer when it comes to fashion, which he says is 'madness' is not holding back on his fashion trends.

He has announced the unveiling of his clothing line and fashion show.

Osebo says these will be effective in November and December this year.

"Check out for osebo clothing line by November 15th 2023, and our fashion show by December 5th is going to be big and bigger. What we been waiting for 🔥🔥🇬🇭✔️," the fashionista captioned his post.

