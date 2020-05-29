Osebor, real name Richard Brown, first made headlines in the Ghanaian media space when he showed up as Nana Aba Anamoah’s baby daddy.

Since then, Osebor, who owns a popular boutique in Accra, has found himself in the news over a couple of times with his choice of fashion.

Despite being ridiculed for wearing skirts and dresses, he appeared not to be “bothered”, as he continues to dazzle in these outfits.

The fashionista and founder of Zara Shop Ghana took to the internet to serve a new pink fitted shift pleated dress matching his pink trousers.

“When the lion roar in forest, what happens? Creativity is the key to fashion create your own empire and live in it like you don’t care. The name is still Don Papa Richie and the place is 247 butik,” he captioned.

As if that was not enough, he again served us with an ash wrapped skirt matching his black shirt and shoe with socks.

