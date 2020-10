Just like most celebrities, a birthday photoshoot from the radio princess was a non-negotiable part of the whole birthday celebration.

AJ is celebrating this milestone in the only way she knows best; praising God in her stunning white, gold and floral dresses.

On the 'gram', she shared a series of photos of herself rocking her curly and long hairstyles with lovely hairpiece and flawless face beat.

Pulse.com.gh wishes AJ Sarpong a happy and prosperous birthday.

