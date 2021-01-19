Most people don't have the time to rifle through their entire wardrobe day after day, searching for an appropriate work outfit that's both stylish and comfortable.

As usual, Pulse.com.gh to give you some style guides. We are picking our style inspiration from 2012 Ghana’s Most Beautiful winner, Emefa Adeti.

The beauty queen who has joined the media work has earned her tens of thousands of fans around the world for her unique look. Her flawless nude makeup and stiletto complement her outfit very well.

Whether you work 8 to 5 in a business-casual office, in a creative field, or a more corporate setting, we’ve got some stylish outfits from the beauty queen to help you.

If you are running out of ideas, scroll below for some inspiration from Emefa.

Wearing an African print curated for a work-wear is absolutely amazing. The cape attached to the dress from the waist makes the outfit stand out, and accentuate your curves.

Emefa Adeti

Neutral colours are one of the latest trends in 2021. You can jump on the trend for your work styles by matching lighter shades into a stylish look.

Emefa Adeti

Red is one of the most beautiful colours you can rock to your workplace. Walk into your place like a stylish chic with a monochrome look like this.

Emefa Adeti

Say no to boring looks by switching those calm colours with some bright ones, just like this particular look

Emefa Adeti

A polka dots shirt paired with denim jeans does the magic especially if you want to look casually corporate.