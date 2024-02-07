7 quick and easy afro hairstyles to try for work

Here are seven quick and easy Afro hairstyles that'll have you looking like a boss in no time, ensuring you hit the ground running every workday.

1. The classic afro puff

Nothing says "I've got this" quite like a sleek Afro puff. It's the superhero of hairstyles—quick, simple, and eternally stylish.

ADVERTISEMENT

Afro puff Pulse Ghana

Just pull your hair back with a wide headband or a satin scarf, securing it at your crown. Fluff it out to achieve that perfect round shape, and you're ready to tackle your day with confidence.

2. The low ponytail

For those days when you're gunning for that effortlessly chic vibe, the low ponytail is your go-to. It works wonders on stretched or blown-out hair, giving you a polished look with minimal effort.

Low bun Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Secure your hair at the nape of your neck, wrap a small section around the elastic for a sophisticated touch, and step out the door ready to slay.

3. The high bun

The high bun is not just a hairstyle; it's a statement. Perfect for third or fourth-day hair, this style keeps your hair off your face and makes you look put together in seconds.

Pull your hair into a high ponytail, twist it around into a bun, and secure it with bobby pins. It's as simple as it is elegant.

High bun Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

4. The twist-out

Planning ahead? The twist-out offers a beautiful and defined curl pattern that can last for days. Before bed, section your hair and apply a leave-in conditioner or curl cream.

Twist out Pulse Ghana

Twist each section, and in the morning, unravel for defined bouncy curls. It's a great way to add texture and volume with minimal morning effort.

5. The half-up, half-down

ADVERTISEMENT

This hairstyle is the perfect middle ground, combining ease and style. Simply gather the top half of your hair and secure it with an elastic.

half up half down Pulse Ghana

It showcases your facial features while flaunting your hair's volume and texture. Plus, it's incredibly versatile, and suitable for both casual and formal work environments.

6. The flat twist

Flat twists are not only protective but also incredibly stylish. They can be done in minutes and last for days, making your mornings a breeze.

ADVERTISEMENT

Flat twist low bun Pulse Ghana

Part your hair into sections, flat twist each section towards the back, and secure. You can gather the ends into a bun or ponytail for a sleek, professional look.

7. The scarf style

For those "I can't deal" mornings, the scarf style is your best friend. It's quick, easy, and adds a pop of color to your outfit.

Wrap a silk or satin scarf around your head in a turban or headband style to tame your mane while making a bold fashion statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The scarf style Pulse Ghana

Embracing your natural hair doesn't mean sacrificing sleep for style. These seven quick and easy hairstyles prove that you can rock your Afro-textured hair with confidence, without the morning hassle.