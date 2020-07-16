Media personality, Regina Van Helvert is definitely one Ghanaian fashionista that shouldn’t be placed under the radar.

She is one of the few celebrities that look good and exudes class in any outfit as we’ve seen with this very look.

Her slim but curvy physique always compliments the outfits and we definitely could not let her recent combination with Ghanaian fashion brand Yartel slide.

Adorned in one off-shoulder tilted gathered pencil dress, Regina complemented her look with flawless makeup and breathe taking long hair.

She finished her look with a yellow stiletto to match her outfit.

Check her photos for inspiration.

