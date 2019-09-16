Whether it is about the winners or red carpet looks, Glitz Style Awards is a hot topic in Ghana.

Nana Akua Addo is one of the fashion queens in Ghana. On Saturday, September 14, 2019, the Ghanaian fashion enthusiast was an instant hit on social media when her outfit for the event went viral.

Nana Akua Addo is a show stopper

For most, it was something different than they usually see on the red carpet. A touch of class in Ghana.

Pulse Ghana in an interview with Nana Akua Addo asked about what inspired her to wear what she wore to the red carpet.

“Most of these fashion icons are now representing themselves through animals,” Nana Akua Addo told Pulse.com.gh.

“Animals they feel have connections with how powerful they are. Beyoncé recently did it and it was a lion. I have done it. It is the eagle.

“It is another way of stepping out to represent who you are by not speaking. The animal that you show yourself in speaks a lot about you.

“This time, I wasn’t selfish to choose. I chose an eagle to represent Ghana as well.”

The fashion choncho went on to talk about the reaction she got with her outfit on the red carpet. She further explained that her choice of an eagle was to channel inspiration from Ghana’s Coat of Arms and make it about her country.

“When I got on the red carpet, I got the nation talking. We are celebrating on Twitter, on Facebook, on Instagram, on radio,” she continued telling Pulse.com.gh.

“Now, I bring the memories back when people are talking about the Coat of Arms and that was the goal.

“It was a national thing and it takes only people who are powerful in fashion to do that. If you think selfish you will dress for yourself. I didn’t wear it for myself. I wore Ghana.

“The story behind it puts Ghana forward. If anybody asks me about the eagle, that’s my connection with the eagle. What it means for us as Ghanaian.”

Nana Akua Addo has almost always got the crowd talking during red carpets events. One of her most notable appearances was when she stormed Nigeria with a gorgeous look as host of the Africa Magic Movie Awards.