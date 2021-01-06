President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, presented his last State of the Nation Address of his first term in office on the floor of parliament.

In attendance were individuals including Members of parliament, diplomatic corps, amongst other dignitaries.

Aside from the main business, the fashion side of such an event cannot be ignored.

While the President, the Vice President and other Members of parliament stunned us with impeccable suits for the day, we got our eyes stuck on the Second Lady, Samira Bawumia's outfit.

Much as we loved all her initiatives which includes the Samira Empowerment and Humanitarian Projects (SEHP), we are crazy about her high fashion sense and how to combine colours to blend so perfectly.

She is known to consistently whip out amazing outfits that had us drooling all the time on her Instagram page.

The wife of the Vice President knows how to show up in style at every event and her photos are proof. She is no learner in this slay game.

Her stunning outfit caused her to steal the spotlight as most people were impressed about how beautiful she looked on the day.

She was spotted in a green Kente combo slit and Kaba outfit that made her look ethereal.

Samira matched her outfit with a scarf made with the Kente fabric and a combo nose mask preaching the Covid-19 safety protocols. Her flawless makeup was on point making her stand out at the event.

When we say the Second Lady knows how to slay, we are not exaggerating at all. She never goes wrong with fashion.

Check photos below:

Samira Bawumia

Samira Bawumia

Samira Bawumia

Samira Bawumia

Samira Bawumia

Samira Bawumia

Samira Bawumia

Samira Bawumia

Dr Bawumia and Samira sona