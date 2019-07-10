Ghanaian musician, Michael Owusu Addo popularly called Sarkodie is a year older today, July 10, 2019.

The BET award winner has shared photos of himself in matching African print jacket and trousers as he celebrates his 34th birthday.

The father-of-one is among the few fashionable male celebrities in Ghana who also promotes and support local designers.

The exquisite apparel was paired with a necklace made of traditional beads and of course, the King of rap never steps out with his stylish sneakers.