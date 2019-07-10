Ghanaian musician, Michael Owusu Addo popularly called Sarkodie is a year older today, July 10, 2019.

The BET award winner has shared photos of himself in matching African print jacket and trousers as he celebrates his 34th birthday.

The father-of-one is among the few fashionable male celebrities in Ghana who also promotes and support local designers.

The exquisite apparel was paired with a necklace made of traditional beads and of course, the King of rap never steps out with his stylish sneakers.

Sarkodie celebrates his birthday with dope African print apparel Sarkodie celebrates his birthday with dope African print apparel
Sarkodie celebrates his birthday with dope African print apparel Sarkodie celebrates his birthday with dope African print apparel
Sarkodie celebrates his birthday with dope African print apparel Sarkodie celebrates his birthday with dope African print apparel
Sarkodie celebrates his birthday with dope African print apparel Sarkodie celebrates his birthday with dope African print apparel
Sarkodie celebrates his birthday with dope African print apparel Sarkodie celebrates his birthday with dope African print apparel