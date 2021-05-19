Selassie Ibrahim oozes elegance in beautiful birthday photos

Like all our favourite celebrities, the award-winning screen goddess has shared some stunning photos on her Instagram to mark her special day.

Selassie, mother-of-two is adorned in a long white dress that had a portraying nude inner fabric.

The show-stopping fashion statement was paired with matching fashion accessories.

Pulse Ghana

As if that was not enough, the CEO stunned a long yellow beautiful apparel that looks extraordinary on her.

We are madly in love with her short tresses, beautiful makeup and of course her infectious smile.

She captioned her post, "Happy birthday to me. You raise me more than I can be Jehovah I just want to say thank you for life. Who am I that you are so mindful of me? #gratefulheart #daughterofzion #my Jehovahthelionoftribeofjuduah # mystrength."