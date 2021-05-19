RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Selassie Ibrahim oozes elegance in beautiful birthday photos

Ghanaian actress and producer, Selasie Ibrahim is a year older today, May 19, 2020.

Selassie Ibrahim
Selassie Ibrahim Pulse Ghana

Selassie Ibrahim is celebrating her birthday the only way she knows best; praising God.

Like all our favourite celebrities, the award-winning screen goddess has shared some stunning photos on her Instagram to mark her special day.

Selassie, mother-of-two is adorned in a long white dress that had a portraying nude inner fabric.

The show-stopping fashion statement was paired with matching fashion accessories.

Selassie Ibrahim
Selassie Ibrahim Pulse Ghana

As if that was not enough, the CEO stunned a long yellow beautiful apparel that looks extraordinary on her.

We are madly in love with her short tresses, beautiful makeup and of course her infectious smile.

She captioned her post, "Happy birthday to me. You raise me more than I can be Jehovah I just want to say thank you for life. Who am I that you are so mindful of me? #gratefulheart #daughterofzion #my Jehovahthelionoftribeofjuduah # mystrength."

Selassie Ibrahim
Selassie Ibrahim Pulse Ghana

