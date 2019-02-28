The musician shared an old photo of herself as little Michy and her family, which shows her with A-game on the fashion side.

Rocking blue biker shirts with a large white tee, sneakers and matching socks, little Michy looked iconic with a backdrop of traditionally dressed elders.

READ ALSO: Shatta Michy teases fans with her unreleased reggae song about her life - watch

Plus she had a super sweet caption for the photo, saying, “Everybody has a purpose. Each one of us was sent here for a reason & your one job in life is to find that PURPOSE, to be the very best version of yourself because no one else can be you, so why not be the best at being you.”

Certainly, one of hers is to dazzle us with her fashion choices.