Today, February 14, marks Valentine’s Day – a day set aside to celebrate love and affection around the world.

And as such, millions of ordinary people and celebrities are sending messages to their loved ones.

Shatta Wale, a controversial figure in the dancehall fraternity in Ghana, took some time off to wish Michy a happy Valentine’s Day – and it was pretty vulgar-laden.

Even though he failed to mention her name – it was obvious that he was referring to Michy, whom she allegedly broke up a few weeks ago with after many years of dating.

He sent the message through his Snapchat stories saying: “Happy Valentine to all my girls; the ones I’ve f*** before; the ones that gave me a one night stand; my ex-girlfriend and the one I’m going to get in the near future.”

The “Ayoo” hitmaker added: “I just want to say, even though I’m single today, I know most of you will be f**king d**ks now.”

Watch his message below.