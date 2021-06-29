Sika Osei brings all the drama in a Yartel custom dress at the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards

She is one of the few celebrities that look good and exudes class in any outfit as we’ve seen with this very look.

Her slim but curvy physique always compliments the outfits and we definitely could not let her recent combination with Ghanaian fashion brand Yartel slide.

Sika, known for her erratic nature of public appearances, wherever or whenever she appears, brings the drama, the glamour, and everything in between. She commands all the attention on the red carpet. And for that reason, we wouldn’t even bother showing up if we were asked to share the spotlight with her.

There was no difference at the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards last night, which gathered and celebrated the rising stars at the Accra International Conference Centre. For the occasion, the Ghanaian actress wore a breathtaking, custom red gown by YARTEL, a Ghana-based label, and celebrity favorite beloved by Joselyn Dumas.

Sika was a co-host on the show together with Berla Mundi and Giovani Caleb.

From the beginning of the show, she dazzled a silver mini dress. Then she went for a green complete, long gown that grazes the floor.

The dresses were aesthetically pleasing featuring high slit that made her show her beautiful legs. She paired the couture gown with matching a pair of towering heels sandals, and her hairstyle — showing off her traffic-stopping false lashes and full-on makeup.

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana