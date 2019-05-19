Stonebwoy takes inspiration from wedding suit for VGMA

BET award winner, Stonebwoy real name Livingstone Etse Satekla has wowed us again on the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards red carpet with his fashion choices.

Last year, Stonebwoy looked ethereal in an African print suit paired with a black shirt and matching trousers in the company of his lovely wife, Dr Louisa Ansong who also looked regal in a floor-length dress.

This year, the BHIM nation president who has also been nominated for ‘Artiste of the Year’ reminded us of his beautiful wedding photos that were the talk of the town for months by rocking a suit similar to that of his wedding’s suit.

The jacket was designed with tassels which he matched with a black shirt and trousers. As always, Stonebwoy’s hair and shoe game are on point.