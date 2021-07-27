Style girl: 5 times Sandra Ankobiah showcased her enviable model body in saucy mini dresses

It's no news that mini dresses look so amazing on every woman and are one of the perfect outfits to help switch up look when you want to.

Hot mini dresses do magic to every woman's figure especially when she knows how to rock them properly. Mini dresses have always been a top pick for bold and stylish women who are willing to take risks when it comes to fashion.

While complimenting your personal style in a sexy way, a mini dress is one that would fit perfectly. From accentuating your curves to giving that refined touch, this fashion trend is one you shouldn't neglect.

When you rock a mini dress, your lovely legs flaunt themselves and you get everyone's attention in a flash. Since we'll like you to take more risks in 2021 when it comes to fashion, mini dresses are one of the ways to achieve that.

Quite a number of celebrities have been able to pull off a mini dress like a pro and we're excited to share the one we spotted on lawyer, Sandra Ankobiah.

Sandra's fashion sense has evolved and she sets the trend for many young people.

Aside from her beautiful outfit ideas she serves us at various events, she sure knows how to look good in chic outfits. The fashionista is not only endowed with an amazing body, with curves in the right places, but she also has a great sense of style.

Sandra knows just the outfit that shows off her body to its best advantage and how to rock them well.

Stepping out for a girl’s night or just a stroll through the mall? We hope you find inspiration from Sandra's wardrobe.

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana