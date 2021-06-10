RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Style girl: Empress Gifty has all the style inspiration for curvy women

Berlinda Entsie

The seasoned songstress has an amazing sense of style and has the right body to slay any outfit.

Some of us have curves, some of us don’t. Gone were the days when curvy women complain that they can’t get tailored or customized dresses by local designers to buy.

The Ghanaian fashion industry has evolved and fashion designers including the emerging ones are working effortlessly to win over their target market.

Thanks to social media and the advancement of technology, fashion designers can share their photos and videos of their new collections for the world to see and patronize.

Ladies, you don’t have any excuse. Step up your fashion game and turn heads with your looks at work, weddings or family gatherings. One person that's sure to inspire our style is Gospel artist, Empress Gifty.

She's not only endowed with an amazing body, with curves in the right places, but she also has a great sense of style.

Empress Gifty knows just the outfit that shows off her body to its best advantage and how to rock them well.

The songstress stepped on the gram in a nude symmetric dress that had shimmering designs and extra details that made her stand out. She glowed in the wrapped 360 inches hairstyle and the flawless makeup. Upon a closer look, you’ll sit there dreaming about it like us.

Even her mini purse was something for the book. These give her a classy look and we can't help but acknowledge her expertise.

