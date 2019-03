The socialite has evolved since her appearance on the entertainment scene. From an insta-model to a TV/radio presenter, but she didn’t leave her feisty fashion sense behind. She's still our adorable Ghanaian Barbie.

Look through these 10 coolest hairstyle ideas from Efia Odo and be inspired!

Now, keep scrolling, and try these out on yourself.

Faux locs in 3 shades

READ ALSO: Jesus is not God according to Efia Odo, who believes in God and not the bible

Mermaid bob

Or a longer version

Cropped wet curls is also a thing

Stringy braids for a sexy bedhead look

A sterling grey with blue highlights

Drink water and mind your business

Our list wouldn't be complete without timeless braids