The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.

Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.

This is another exciting week on Instagram and of course, we were delighted and thrilled to gaze at some exceptional pictures.

Jackie Appiah

Wedding guest like no other. We love what we see on Jackie anytime.

Pulse Ghana

Tracy Boakye

We miss Tracy on the screens. She is glowing as always.

Pulse Ghana

Sika Osei

Is there ever a bad day for Sika? We are taking casual fit inspiration for this weekend.

Pulse Ghana

Adjetey Anang

It's how Adjetey is screaming culture while on his hosting duty.

Pulse Ghana

Benedicta Gafah

Benedicta Gafah has got her slay game on point. This two-piece green fit is beautiful.

Pulse Ghana

Fiifi Coleman

Fine boy from Ghana. Fiifi Coleman is a whole angel this season.

Pulse Ghana

Naa Ashorkor

The dress, hair and makeup are absolutely stunning.

Pulse Ghana

Mzgee

Mzgee is on a fashion spree on the 'gram and we love it.

Pulse Ghana

Victoria Lebene

Yummy mummy looking yummy in blue.

Pulse Ghana

Anita Akuffo

Anita is our face card for this week. The braid is giving.