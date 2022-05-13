Style evolves and these celebrities always keep us updated with the latest trends by modelling apparel on their social media pages.
The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week
Here are some celebrities who impressed us on Instagram this week;
It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.
Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.
With events, vacations, and birthday parties to attend, celebrities are never short of pictures to dazzle us with on Instagram.
This week was particularly interesting. These are our top picks;
Serwaa Amihere
Serwaa looks extra stylish in this black and white floor-sweeping dress.
John Dumelo
Mr Dumelo is dapper in this outfit. He got our eyes stuck to his page.
Fella Makafui
Fella is perfectly peaceful and extremely gorgeous in this white gown.
MOG
MOG is setting himself up to be one of the most fashionable Ghanaian celebrities.
Benedicta Gafah
The 'Empress is stunning in this headshot, the makeup looks beautiful and the white bikini is befitting.
Anita Akuffo
We love how Anita is giving us that vacation inspiration.
Emefa Adeti
Corporate fashion done to perfection. The nude is absolutely gorgeous.
Akuapen Poloo
We got the inspiration for the next wedding guest outfit.
Stacy Amoateng
Obviously, Stacy is teaching us how to be fashionable and still look virtuous.
