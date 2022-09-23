RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

Berlinda Entsie

It's another week and celebrities are giving us hot slays.

Style evolves and these celebrities always keep us updated with the latest trends by modelling apparel on their social media pages.

Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.

With events, vacations, and birthday parties to attend, celebrities are never short of pictures to dazzle us with on Instagram.

Becca

Too much cuteness in one photo. This yellow fit and pony hairstyle is gorgeous.

Becca
Becca Pulse Ghana

Berla Mundi

An African angel by all standards. Dear Berla, we love how you are serving us beauty this season.

Berla Mundi
Berla Mundi Pulse Ghana

Anita Akuffo

Definitely no bad day for the media personality. We love to see.

Anita Akuffo
Anita Akuffo Pulse Ghana

Serwaa Amihere

Always on point. Give us Serwaa.

Serwaa Amihere
Serwaa Amihere Pulse Ghana

Empress Gifty

A queen and more. Empress Gifty stunned us with this cultural outfit.

Empress Gifty
Empress Gifty Pulse Ghana

MOG

The man of God is serving as ministers' suit goals and we are here for it.

MOG
MOG Pulse Ghana

Tima Kumkum

Birthday glam on point Tima.

Tima Kumkum
Tima Kumkum Pulse Ghana

Andy Dosty

Andy is fashionable in the birthday fit.

Andy Dosty
Andy Dosty Pulse Ghana

Emefa Adeti

Emefa is a corporate workwear pro. We love the decency.

Emefa Adeti
Emefa Adeti Pulse Ghana
Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.
