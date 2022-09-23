Style evolves and these celebrities always keep us updated with the latest trends by modelling apparel on their social media pages.
The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week
It's another week and celebrities are giving us hot slays.
Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.
With events, vacations, and birthday parties to attend, celebrities are never short of pictures to dazzle us with on Instagram.
Becca
Too much cuteness in one photo. This yellow fit and pony hairstyle is gorgeous.
Berla Mundi
An African angel by all standards. Dear Berla, we love how you are serving us beauty this season.
Anita Akuffo
Definitely no bad day for the media personality. We love to see.
Serwaa Amihere
Always on point. Give us Serwaa.
Empress Gifty
A queen and more. Empress Gifty stunned us with this cultural outfit.
MOG
The man of God is serving as ministers' suit goals and we are here for it.
Tima Kumkum
Birthday glam on point Tima.
Andy Dosty
Andy is fashionable in the birthday fit.
Emefa Adeti
Emefa is a corporate workwear pro. We love the decency.
