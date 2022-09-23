The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.

Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.

With events, vacations, and birthday parties to attend, celebrities are never short of pictures to dazzle us with on Instagram.

Becca

Too much cuteness in one photo. This yellow fit and pony hairstyle is gorgeous.

Pulse Ghana

Berla Mundi

An African angel by all standards. Dear Berla, we love how you are serving us beauty this season.

Pulse Ghana

Anita Akuffo

Definitely no bad day for the media personality. We love to see.

Pulse Ghana

Serwaa Amihere

Always on point. Give us Serwaa.

Pulse Ghana

Empress Gifty

A queen and more. Empress Gifty stunned us with this cultural outfit.

Pulse Ghana

MOG

The man of God is serving as ministers' suit goals and we are here for it.

Pulse Ghana

Tima Kumkum

Birthday glam on point Tima.

Pulse Ghana

Andy Dosty

Andy is fashionable in the birthday fit.

Pulse Ghana

Emefa Adeti

Emefa is a corporate workwear pro. We love the decency.