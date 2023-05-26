Style evolves and these celebrities always keep us updated with the latest trends by modelling apparel on their social media pages.
The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week
Another week, another slay.
Recommended articles
It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.
Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In the absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.
This is another exciting week on Instagram and of course, we were delighted and thrilled to gaze at some exceptional pictures.
Jackie Appiah
AMVCA got Jackie slaying really hard and we love it.
Salma Mumin
We mean it when we say Salma is peng. She is a whole beauty to behold in this fit.
Jackline Mensah
The birthday girl's photoshoot is the ultimate inspiration we need.
MzGee
Green is the colour of the season and MzGee is our style guide for the season.
Tracey Boakye
This sea blue fit Tracey wore for her child's christening is damn gorgeous.
Fiifi Coleman
Fiifi was casual and absolutely dapper.
Nana Ama McBrown
If beauty is a person, then it's definitely Nana Ama McBrown.
Sista Afia
The songstress is serving us what we call sass in this blue fit.
Fadda Dickson
Black is a lifestyle and Fadda Dickson is doing it with class.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh