The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.

Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In the absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.

This is another exciting week on Instagram and of course, we were delighted and thrilled to gaze at some exceptional pictures.

Jackie Appiah

AMVCA got Jackie slaying really hard and we love it.

Salma Mumin

We mean it when we say Salma is peng. She is a whole beauty to behold in this fit.

Jackline Mensah

The birthday girl's photoshoot is the ultimate inspiration we need.

MzGee

Green is the colour of the season and MzGee is our style guide for the season.

Tracey Boakye

This sea blue fit Tracey wore for her child's christening is damn gorgeous.

Fiifi Coleman

Fiifi was casual and absolutely dapper.

Nana Ama McBrown

If beauty is a person, then it's definitely Nana Ama McBrown.

Sista Afia

The songstress is serving us what we call sass in this blue fit.

Fadda Dickson

Black is a lifestyle and Fadda Dickson is doing it with class.