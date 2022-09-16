Style evolves and these celebrities always keep us updated with the latest trends by modelling apparel on their social media pages.
The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week
This is another exciting week on Instagram and of course, we were delighted and thrilled to gaze at some exceptional pictures.
It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.
Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.
With events, vacations, and birthday parties to attend, celebrities are never short of pictures to dazzle us with on Instagram.
Berla Mundi
Berla looks too good in nude. That smile is so infectious.
Serwaa Amihere
Blue with envy. Serwaa is on a corporate fashion spree and we are here for it.
Cookietee
A whole African angel. Cookietee is stunning in the fit. The makeup is flawless.
Harold Amenyah
Too dapper to inhale. Harold did justice to this suit.
Benedicta Gafah
A date-perfect outfit and we are inspired.
Salma Mumin
A red queen for your eyes. The hair has its own life.
James Gardiner
Fine boy comes from Ghana.
Sarkodie
This look is too serene and we love it.
Nana Aba Anamoah
A real boss lady. We love to see.
