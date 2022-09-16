The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.

Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.

With events, vacations, and birthday parties to attend, celebrities are never short of pictures to dazzle us with on Instagram.

Berla Mundi

Berla looks too good in nude. That smile is so infectious.

Pulse Ghana

Serwaa Amihere

Blue with envy. Serwaa is on a corporate fashion spree and we are here for it.

Pulse Ghana

Cookietee

A whole African angel. Cookietee is stunning in the fit. The makeup is flawless.

Pulse Ghana

Harold Amenyah

Too dapper to inhale. Harold did justice to this suit.

Pulse Ghana

Benedicta Gafah

A date-perfect outfit and we are inspired.

Pulse Ghana

Salma Mumin

A red queen for your eyes. The hair has its own life.

Pulse Ghana

James Gardiner

Fine boy comes from Ghana.

Pulse Ghana

Sarkodie

This look is too serene and we love it.

Pulse Ghana

Nana Aba Anamoah

A real boss lady. We love to see.