The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

With events, vacations, and birthdays parties to attend, celebrities are never short of pictures to dazzle us with on Instagram.

Every week we look for the best of the best celebrity pictures and this week is without exception.

This week was particularly interesting. These are our top picks:

Nana Aba Anamoah

It's the African print blend for us. The award-winning broadcaster looks gorgeous.

Pulse Ghana

Berla Mundi

Berla makes use of the red aesthetic in this dress. Absolutely stunning.

Pulse Ghana

Mr Drew

Mr Drew looks too fashionable on the street with this jacket combo.

Pulse Ghana

Juliet Ibrahim

Birthday comes as a blessing and we love how Juliet is glamming all the way.

Pulse Ghana

Bola Ray

45 can't look any fashionable as Bola Ray did it.

Pulse Ghana

Majid Michel

We love this jean and sweater casual combo. The smile made Majid look too good.

Pulse Ghana

Emefa Adeti

Obviously if gorgeous was a human being then Emefa Adeti is gorgeous.

Pulse Ghana

Diana Hamilton

It's the way Diana blends virtuousness with fashion. We love to see.

Pulse Ghana

Kennedy Osei

Bright colours always do the magic and Kennedy is doing magic with this outfit that was designed by his wife.

Pulse Ghana

Sister Afia

'The 'Asuoden' hitmaker is doing the 'Asuoden' fashion like no other.