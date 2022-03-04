RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

Here are some celebrities who impressed us on Instagram this week;

Berla Mundi, Bola Ray and Diana Hamilton
Berla Mundi, Bola Ray and Diana Hamilton

It is the end of another week and as usual, there are some celebrity pictures on Instagram we think are simply the best.

Recommended articles

With events, vacations, and birthdays parties to attend, celebrities are never short of pictures to dazzle us with on Instagram.

Every week we look for the best of the best celebrity pictures and this week is without exception.

This week was particularly interesting. These are our top picks:

Nana Aba Anamoah

It's the African print blend for us. The award-winning broadcaster looks gorgeous.

Nana Aba Anamoah
Nana Aba Anamoah Pulse Ghana

Berla Mundi

Berla makes use of the red aesthetic in this dress. Absolutely stunning.

Berla Mundi
Berla Mundi Pulse Ghana

Mr Drew

Mr Drew looks too fashionable on the street with this jacket combo.

Mr Drew
Mr Drew Pulse Ghana

Juliet Ibrahim

Birthday comes as a blessing and we love how Juliet is glamming all the way.

Juliet Ibrahim
Juliet Ibrahim Pulse Ghana

Bola Ray

45 can't look any fashionable as Bola Ray did it.

Bola Ray
Bola Ray Pulse Ghana

Majid Michel

We love this jean and sweater casual combo. The smile made Majid look too good.

Majid Michel
Majid Michel Pulse Ghana

Emefa Adeti

Obviously if gorgeous was a human being then Emefa Adeti is gorgeous.

Emefa Adeti
Emefa Adeti Pulse Ghana

Diana Hamilton

It's the way Diana blends virtuousness with fashion. We love to see.

Diana Hamilton
Diana Hamilton Pulse Ghana

Kennedy Osei

Bright colours always do the magic and Kennedy is doing magic with this outfit that was designed by his wife.

Kennedy Osei
Kennedy Osei Pulse Ghana

Sister Afia

'The 'Asuoden' hitmaker is doing the 'Asuoden' fashion like no other.

Sista Afia
Sista Afia Pulse Ghana

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Juliet Ibrahim stuns us in hot blazer and pants photos on her birthday

Juliet Ibrahim

Serwaa Amihere just took red dresses to next level with this sensational look

Serwaa Amihere

The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

Berla Mundi, Bola Ray and Diana Hamilton