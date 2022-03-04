It is the end of another week and as usual, there are some celebrity pictures on Instagram we think are simply the best.
The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week
Here are some celebrities who impressed us on Instagram this week;
With events, vacations, and birthdays parties to attend, celebrities are never short of pictures to dazzle us with on Instagram.
Every week we look for the best of the best celebrity pictures and this week is without exception.
This week was particularly interesting. These are our top picks:
Nana Aba Anamoah
It's the African print blend for us. The award-winning broadcaster looks gorgeous.
Berla Mundi
Berla makes use of the red aesthetic in this dress. Absolutely stunning.
Mr Drew
Mr Drew looks too fashionable on the street with this jacket combo.
Juliet Ibrahim
Birthday comes as a blessing and we love how Juliet is glamming all the way.
Bola Ray
45 can't look any fashionable as Bola Ray did it.
Majid Michel
We love this jean and sweater casual combo. The smile made Majid look too good.
Emefa Adeti
Obviously if gorgeous was a human being then Emefa Adeti is gorgeous.
Diana Hamilton
It's the way Diana blends virtuousness with fashion. We love to see.
Kennedy Osei
Bright colours always do the magic and Kennedy is doing magic with this outfit that was designed by his wife.
Sister Afia
'The 'Asuoden' hitmaker is doing the 'Asuoden' fashion like no other.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh