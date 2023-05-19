ADVERTISEMENT
The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

Berlinda Entsie

This is another exciting week on Instagram and of course, we were delighted and thrilled to gaze at some exceptional pictures.

Style evolves and these celebrities always keep us updated with the latest trends by modelling apparel on their social media pages.

It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.

Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In the absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.

Jackie Appiah

Kente never looked too good as it did on Jackie. Absolutely gorgeous.

Jackie Appiah
Jackie Appiah Pulse Ghana

Joselyn Dumas

This portrait deserves to make this list.

Joselyn Dumas
Joselyn Dumas Pulse Ghana

MzGee

MzGee is on a fashion spree this season and we absolutely love her style.

MzGee
MzGee Pulse Ghana

Piesie Esther

Green is definitely the colour of the season and we love how Piesie Esther is rocking it.

Piesie Esther
Piesie Esther Pulse Ghana

James Gardiner

The birthday boy is a fine boy from Ghana.

James Gardiner
James Gardiner Pulse Ghana
Nana Ama McBrown

We love how Nana Ama McBrown is rocking this pink fit. The makeup and hairstyle are giving.

Nana Ama McBrown
Nana Ama McBrown Pulse Ghana

Benedicta Gafah

Benedita Gafah is our face card for this week. The makeup and hair are something for the books. Just stunning.

Benedicta Gafah
Benedicta Gafah Pulse Ghana

Majid Michel

There's beauty in simplicity and Majid is our muse.

Majid Michel
Majid Michel Pulse Ghana
Berlinda Entsie
