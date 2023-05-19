Style evolves and these celebrities always keep us updated with the latest trends by modelling apparel on their social media pages.
The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week
This is another exciting week on Instagram and of course, we were delighted and thrilled to gaze at some exceptional pictures.
It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.
Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In the absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.
Jackie Appiah
Kente never looked too good as it did on Jackie. Absolutely gorgeous.
Joselyn Dumas
This portrait deserves to make this list.
MzGee
MzGee is on a fashion spree this season and we absolutely love her style.
Piesie Esther
Green is definitely the colour of the season and we love how Piesie Esther is rocking it.
James Gardiner
The birthday boy is a fine boy from Ghana.
Nana Ama McBrown
We love how Nana Ama McBrown is rocking this pink fit. The makeup and hairstyle are giving.
Benedicta Gafah
Benedita Gafah is our face card for this week. The makeup and hair are something for the books. Just stunning.
Majid Michel
There's beauty in simplicity and Majid is our muse.
