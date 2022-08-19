Style evolves and these celebrities always keep us updated with the latest trends by modelling apparel on their social media pages.
The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week
What are some of our favourite celebrities’ pictures this week?
It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.
Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.
With events, vacations, and birthday parties to attend, celebrities are never short of pictures to dazzle us with on Instagram.
This week was particularly interesting. These are our top picks;
Berla Mundi
It's party time with Berla and we are definitely taking inspiration from this dress and boots.
Nana Ama McBrown
The screen goddess takes risks in rocking colours and we love how she rocked that green hair matched with the shimmering mini dress.
Bisa Kdei
It's how Bisa Kdei and rocking that yellow frit with the glasses for us.
Benedicta Gafah
Too much beauty in a photo.
Becca
Becca is an angel in this white fit for her birthday.
Anita Akuffo
It's Anita's sense of decency while glamming for us. A virtuous woman, who can find?
Sefa
The hottest musician has stepped down and we can't ignore it.
Tracey Boakye and her husband, Frank
The Ntiamoahs' are serving it hot as they step out as wedding guests.
Fiifi Coleman
Fiifi is doing the most in Kaftans and we are loving it.
Serwaa Amihere
We are feeling red and Serwaa Amihere's outfit is the perfect inspiration.
