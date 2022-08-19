The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.

Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.

With events, vacations, and birthday parties to attend, celebrities are never short of pictures to dazzle us with on Instagram.

This week was particularly interesting. These are our top picks;

Berla Mundi

It's party time with Berla and we are definitely taking inspiration from this dress and boots.

Pulse Ghana

Nana Ama McBrown

The screen goddess takes risks in rocking colours and we love how she rocked that green hair matched with the shimmering mini dress.

Pulse Ghana

Bisa Kdei

It's how Bisa Kdei and rocking that yellow frit with the glasses for us.

Pulse Ghana

Benedicta Gafah

Too much beauty in a photo.

Pulse Ghana

Becca

Becca is an angel in this white fit for her birthday.

Pulse Ghana

Anita Akuffo

It's Anita's sense of decency while glamming for us. A virtuous woman, who can find?

Pulse Ghana

Sefa

The hottest musician has stepped down and we can't ignore it.

Pulse Ghana

Tracey Boakye and her husband, Frank

The Ntiamoahs' are serving it hot as they step out as wedding guests.

Pulse Ghana

Fiifi Coleman

Fiifi is doing the most in Kaftans and we are loving it.

Pulse Ghana

Serwaa Amihere

We are feeling red and Serwaa Amihere's outfit is the perfect inspiration.