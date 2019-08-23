Shot by one of South Africa’s most sought after photographer Justin Dingwall, Victoria Michaels is captured on a location in South Africa with a lot of natural light. This editorial is not your usual cowgirl look, the model channelled her inner artistic rhapsody.

Creative directed by Justin Dingwall, makeup Maria De Vos, & styled by the talented Jessica Samantha Lupton with incredible pieces that depict the Old Time Road vibe.

The cowboy in Victoria Michaels by Justin Dingwall
