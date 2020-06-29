President Akufo-Addo following the outbreak of the novel COVID 19 has addressed the nation wearing fabrics that are not only pleasing but also have unique meanings.

One of the most entertaining and consistent words in his speech has always been fellow Ghanaians and lockdown.

President Akuffo-Addo’s speeches always began with the phrase, ‘FELLOW GHANAIANS’ which has become an affectionate nickname for him.

Ghana’s leading Textile company, GTP, hence, has capitalized on these words and has released a new set of clothes with names ‘Fellow Ghanaians’ and ‘Lockdown’.

The lockdown cloth comes in 4 unique designs with each design expressed in 4 different colourways. These 4 designs depict some of the lockdown measures.

Lockdown

Lockdown

Lockdown

The ‘Fellow Ghanaians’ cloth also comes in three unique designs. These designs feature creatively the iconic pair of spectacles which characterises the face of His Excellency in different renditions. One design shows this motif as on the TV screen; another with his favourite classic GTP design and the last one featuring radio waves as his broadcasts go nationwide.

Fellow Ghanaians cloth

Fellow Ghanaians cloth

Fellow Ghanaians cloth

According to GTP, the reason for the name ‘Lockdown is to remind all and sundry of the safety measures and to practice them religiously.

The company further explained that they want generations yet unborn to know that once upon a time in the year 2020, a certain strange phenomenon called COVID-19 occurred which caused the whole world to go on lockdown in order to save and preserve the life of the human race.

Social media is, hence, buzzing following the release of the clothes.