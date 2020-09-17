Today (September 17, 2020) marks the birthday of actress and fashionista, Cynthia Tima Yeboah popularly known as Tima Kumkum’s birthday and to celebrate it, she proved why she can’t be left out in the fashion discussion.

The media gem is stunning us with this simple but gorgeous apparels on her big day.

She went for two different sets of shoots and this day and we love her simple but gorgeous outfits making her a real virtuous woman.

Her makeup and hairstyles perfectly matched her outfits with made her look ethereal.

As she turns 33, the actress captioned her post “Thank you, God, I will never get tired of appreciating your Love towards me, all the things I've gone through, I just know it was all for my good. Happy birthday to meeeeeeee.”

If you are running out of ideas, scroll below for some inspiration from the actress for birthday inspiration.

