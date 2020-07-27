One of the easiest ways to appear classy and luxurious is by rocking sequin. It’s widely assumed that sequin brings attention to you wherever you appear but you can appear subtle with this style.

Ghanaian musician, Wendy Shay stepped out over the weekend and she stunned in a beautiful sequin dress. She stole everyone’s attention when she walked in this sparkling dress.

Wendy showed off her beautiful skin, from her shoulders right to her ankle through the white net that was used as her sleeves.

Adding the thigh-high stiletto just perfect for the dress to stay trendy.

Wendy has stepped up her hair do game and it looked so good on her.

She opted for subtle makeup and it was just right to go for a nude look since the dress was already pulling attention.

Check photos below:

