Celebrities are the biggest trendsetters. Everything they wear, from hair to shoes are always instant hits. They always give us something to strive and look up to.

TV host Selorm Galley Fiawoo, popularly known as Selly Galley is amongst the few style influencers in the country making bold fashion statements. She lightens up the streets when she steps out in her chic but casual apparels.

We are inspired by how she takes pieces and blends them together into her own style, a sign of modern sophistication.

Selly Gally makes fashion so easy and comfortable. Few are at par with her beauty and timeless grace.

Everybody loves weddings and Selly has shared a photo of herself looking gorgeous in a kente dress an inspiration for brides-to-be.

Her wine short hairstyle and flawless makeup are top-notch and we love every detail of the outfit.

Check photos below for inspiration:

Selly Galley

