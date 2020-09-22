It's time to say no to boring looks for work. Gone are the days when you were required to look a certain way to work.

Things have changed as more people are embracing fashion.

Fashionistas and style influencers have successfully put out styles that will make you look amazing at work and actress Yvonne Okoro is no exception.

Yvonne is a trendsetter and we must confess that we love everything she wears; simple is the ultimate sophistication.

We have gathered some stylish work outfits from the actress that will help you upgrade your wardrobe. Here are some outfits that would inspire you.

This pencil midi dress with colours is all you need to look outstanding in your workplace.

Yvonne Okoro

Walk into the office looking confident and serving a power look to work in this tie and die combo outfit.

Yvonne Okoro

Monotone is always a trend. You can just add your powerful stiletto and accessories to change your style.