Ghanaian-Nigerian actress, Yvonne Okoro turns 36 today, November 25, 2020, and she is making a bold statement about it.

Like many actresses, a birthday photoshoot is not something Yvonne is likely to skip.

She has released some photos on Instagram which has set tongues wagging in the entertainment industry.

Yvonne Okoro, as usual, she is looking ageless and stunning.

She seems to be ageing backwards as she rocks a sky-blue jumpsuit flaunting her beautiful figure.

She opted for a curly long hairstyle that cascaded around her neck. We love her bold earrings and her flawless makeup enhancing her beauty more and more.

Her signature pose and smiles for the camera is breathtaking.

Pulse.com.gh wishes the ever-gorgeous Yvonne Okoro a happy birthday.

Check photos below:

Yvonne Okoro

Yvonne Okoro