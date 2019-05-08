Salmon is one of the most nutritious foods on this planet, especially when caught wild over being farm raised.

It a rich source of protein, but it is also packed with many other nutrients, including the ever-so-important omega-3 fats.

Salmon health benefits include reducing risk of depression, promoting the health of the circulatory system, improving eyesight, boosting skin health, boosting immunity, promoting muscle building, promoting weight loss, promoting bone health, supporting joint health, promoting longevity and reducing the risk of cancer.

Check out simply recipes who can prepare with salmon for your family this weekend.

Salmon salad

Poaching is an easy way to ensure nice and moist salmon every. single. First, prepare your poached salmon with all your favourite spices and set salad. Prepare the salad with favourite ingredients, add salmon and serve immediately.

Salmon Cakes

Everybody loves salmon cakes; kids and adults. It is crispy outside and tastes great with just a small bit. It is super easy to prepare with leftover salmon and serves with tartar sauce. Add salmon flakes to mashed potatoes or cooked chopped potatoes to make classic salmon cakes. Spice it up with herbs and seasoning for burgers.

Salmon balls

Baking is super easy to master and perfect for a quick family dinner. Variety is the spice of life. Tired of eating fried meatballs? Serve your guest with yummy salmon balls. Simply combined all ingredients including salmon. Form into balls.Place on greased cookie sheet.Bake in preheated 350-degree oven for 20 minutes. Serve as an appetizer w/tartar sauce or as an entree.

Smoke it

If it's nice out, you gotta to grill. Marinade your fish with favourite spices and set aside. Heat your grill over medium heat and Add salmon skin-side down and let cook 6 to 8 minutes, or until the bottom half of the fish looks opaque and the skin easily releases from the grill. Flip and cook 4 to 6 minutes longer, or until the entirety of the fish is cooked through. You can use the grilled fish to prepare soup and stew. Alternatively, grind hot scotch bonnet, onions, tomatoes, garnish with some veggies. Serve your kenkey and fish with grilled fish.