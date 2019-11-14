Chilly weather affects more than just your wardrobe. One might have to change their menu and opt for equally sumptuous meals that will keep them warm and raise energy levels.

To keep yourself warm during this cold season there are some foods you can order or prepare to regulate the body temperature.

Sweet potatoes

undefined BusinessInsider USA Images

They are rich in vitamin A, vitamin C, calcium, potassium and some iron. Sweet potatoes are also good at fighting cancer. All you need to prepare is to boil, roast or fry depending on what you want.

Roasted peanut

roasted corn kernels with peanuts

Vitamin b3 helps regulate blood flow, which is key to keeping your body temperature up. One serving of peanuts packs more than 80 per cent of your daily vitamin b3 value.

Beef or Chicken

undefined BusinessInsider USA Images

If you're constantly bemoaning your cold hands and feet, try eating more iron-rich foods. The mineral can be warming, and it's more prevalent in things like beef and chicken.

Ginger tea

Ginger tea (Courtesy)

Ginger is known to be a superfood that contains thermogenic properties that keep the body warm. It is said to improve circulation and dispel internal cold as it increases the Yang energy in the body while normalizing digestion and promoting blood flow. To prepare a steaming cup, boil water, ground ginger or ginger root together with milk and tea leaves which is optional then let it cool and enjoy. Alternatively, you can boil water with ginger then once cool, add lemon and honey to taste.

Coffee

undefined Shutterstock

It's not just the fact that you're drinking a steaming cup of joe. Caffeine stimulates your metabolism, causing your body to burn fuel and warm up.