Lemons are awesome fruits. Aside from adding it our beauty regimens for glowing skin and lustrous hair, it can be infused in our local and international recipes for flavour. Lemons contain amazing health benefits and we also love to juice them to lose some weight.

The enormous benefits on lemons extend to keeping our kitchen appliances and work space clean, fresh and hygienic.

Here are more reasons to buy lemons whenever you go shopping.

Clean the microwave

All it takes is a left food to mess a sparkling clean microwave. No scrubbing required. All you need is a slice of lemon to clean the microwave and leave it spotless and clean.

Wooden chopping board

One of the easiest ways to keep remove dirt and smell from a chopping board is by rubbing lemon on it after cleaning with a sponge and dish washing soap. Leave it for 5 minutes and run under running water. You can use it to chopping fruits and vegetables the next day.

Polish copper

Cookware just like our skin and hair needs a little pampering to maintain its look and improve its efficiency. Rub lemons on and inside to transform your tarnished pan to a new look.

Refresh your garbage bin

Just because it has been labelled as a garbage bin doesn’t mean it should have a funky smell. Mix salt with ice cubes, lemon peels and throw it into the bin. Turn it on, grind it up, and voila — freshness.

Clean the blender

The blender is a multi-purpose kitchen appliance. We use for smoothies, blending herbs, onions, ginger, garlic among others for marinating meats and fish. Some people are using it to blend grains before cooking. blend a lemon with a little dish washing soap and water to get it sparkling again.