Up your chances of staying healthy while travelling by packing these travel products designed to help you feel great.

Sanitizers

There is a 10 per cent probability that you might not always have access to clean running water and soap, so always pack some travel-sized unscented hand sanitizer or wipes.

Use it before you eat or anywhere else you encounter germs during the trip.

Insect repellant

Mosquitoes, ticks, and other creepy-crawlies can transmit nasty diseases ranging from malaria to Zika. Travelling to an affected area? Stock up on insect repellent to use during your trip, and consider treating your shoes and clothing with permethrin before you leave.

Water purifier

It is always advisable to stay hydrated to promote general health. If you are heading to a place where there isn’t potable water? Bring along the LifeStraw water bottle and you’ll be able to turn any water into something drinkable, thanks to the built-in filter that removes bacteria and parasites.

First aid kit

A small first-aid kit stocked with bandages, antiseptic wipes, and other medical necessities is always a wise thing to have on hand, particularly if you’ll be spending much of your vacation outdoors without easy access to a doctor.

Microfleece travel blanket

Microfleece blankets are portable and lightweight plus they are soft and cosy and provides a peaceful rest to carry during the trip.