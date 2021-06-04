6 fun things you can do this weekend in Accra

What's more, sometimes the less expensive outings are actually the best of the bunch. Picnics with friends, walks alone through the park, or even hosting a small party at your house instead of going out to an expensive dinner. You might even find you would choose these activities over other ones anyway.

Try these fun things this weekend:

Go exploring in your neighbourhood

Wherever you live, odds are that there’s someplace nearby—a neighbourhood, landmark, or nature preserve—that you haven’t yet discovered. Whether it’s finally visiting some new sites or perusing through a thrift shop, it’ll be worth it.

Host a movie night

Invite your friends, make some popcorn, and put on your favourite double feature. You might even want to have a total throwback night and play a marathon of your favourite '90s movies.

Cook something new

Buying ingredients at the local market or seafood stand will save you plenty of money compared to dining out. You can improve upon recipes you always loved to make growing up, or do some research and find new ones to try online instead.

Attend an outdoor concert

The bustling neighbourhood of Osu always has a lot going on. As the weather starts to warm up, it’s the perfect time to enjoy a live show outside. Not only are most outdoor concerts totally affordable, but many are even free for a fun day or night of singing and dancing in the open air.

Experience Ghana's history at the National Museum

Ghana’s first museum space dates back to 1957 and features the history of this young nation in three main collection areas: archaeology, ethnography, and art. You can discover the history of Kente, learn about indigenous instruments, jewellery and much more in an engaging narrative set within a peaceful space.

Take in the panoramic view