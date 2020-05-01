Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah is not known only for her activities in the film industry but she serves her funs with her interesting trips across the world.

The stylist isn’t just out there taking pretty pictures for fun, she is also going on journeys that allow her to dive deep into other cultures and try new things.

Whether she’s enjoying samurai lessons in Japan, exploring marine life in the Maldives, shopping in Dubai or climbing bridges in Australia, she’s all about embracing the true meaning of travel and showing us that there are new adventures to embark on at any age.

Here are some photos from some of Jackie Appiah’s most stunning slaycations to inspire you after coronavirus is all over.