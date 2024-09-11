Accra and Lagos ranked among top 13 best cities in the world for nightlife

Nightlife in Accra

This ranking was released by Time Out, a global magazine that operates in 333 cities across 59 countries. Accra's nightlife garnered a 66% quality score and a 36% rating for affordability.

Locals praise the city’s nightlife as "beautiful," "peaceful," and "safe." Popular spots include the energetic bars in Osu and the lively beach parties at Labadi Beach, where the fun lasts all night.

Nightlife in Accra Pulse Ghana

Accra’s nightlife scene has bounced back strongly since the pandemic, with a renewed focus on outdoor activities. According to Accra expert Kofi Dotse, “It’s all about outdoor vibes now—rooftop bars, open-air concerts, live DJ sets, and art festivals are taking the fun to a whole new level.”

Nightlife in Lagos

Lagos claimed an impressive 80% quality score for its nightlife and a 48% affordability rating, making it a hotspot for both locals and visitors.

The magazine highlighted popular nightlife venues such as Freedom Park and The House on Victoria Island, which have become known for hosting a diverse range of events.

From Sunday salsa nights to networking events and afro-house club nights like Odyssey House, Lagos offers a nightlife scene that caters to all tastes.

Nightlife in Lagos Pulse Ghana

The recognition of Lagos and Accra as two of the world's top nightlife destinations highlights the vibrant, diverse, and evolving entertainment scenes in West Africa.

Both cities have managed to blend rich cultural experiences with modern nightlife offerings, attracting locals and visitors alike.

With outdoor venues, live music, and dynamic social atmospheres, Lagos and Accra are setting a new standard for nightlife that rivals even the most famous global party hubs.

