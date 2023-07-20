Young Ghanaian footballer tragically drowns at Labadi Beach

An update from sports journalist Saddick Adams said the young footballer drowned last Saturday, with his body being washed ashore on Tuesday.

“Young footballer Rashid Moro of Accra-based Desidero FC, has passed on after drowning around Labadi beach last Saturday,” Saddick Adams wrote on Twitter.

“His brother tells Angel FM, the player had just returned from injury and gone for a recovery training at the beach with a friend.

“According to his friend, Rashid tried washing off in the sea after the training but never came out. He was washed ashore yesterday, Tuesday and was immediately buried per Islamic custom. Past student of St Augustine.”

This comes after Kabiru Imoro, a former player of Asante Kotoko, also died after collapsing in a community football match.

The striker collapsed during the game in his hometown of Akwatia in the Eastern Region of Ghana on Tuesday, July 18.