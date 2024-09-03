Ghanaian and Nigerian actors engage in heated rap battle; check out the winner

Popular Nigerian skit creator Lasisi Elenu led the charge for the Nollywood actors, rapping "Omo Naija," meaning "I am Nigerian," and adding, "So listen to these worth billions. I break the rules, I am a villain, no matter what you offer, I will never be a Ghanaian."

After Lasisi set the tone for the battle, Roselyn Ngissah jumped to Ghana's defence, crafting her bars around Ghana's consistent electricity supply, unlike Nigeria. The actors went back and forth with each other in the spirited challenge, which has since gone viral.

Watch the video below and share your thoughts by telling us which country you would crown as the winner of the rap battle.

The star-studded cast includes notable actors from both Nigeria and Ghana, such as Chidi Mokeme, Ini Edo, Yvonne Okoro, Majid Michel, Warri Pikin, Roselyn Ngissah, James Gardiner, Lasisi Elenu, and Akah Nnani. These celebrated talents promise to bring the film's thrilling narrative to life, making it one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

In his address to the media, Peter Sedufia shared his excitement about the project, stating, "Lagos is the perfect backdrop for One Night Guests. The energy, the vibrancy, and the cultural richness of this city are unmatched. This film is not just a story; it’s an experience that brings together two of Africa’s most dynamic film industries—Nigeria and Ghana."

Sedufia went on to discuss the film’s themes and narrative, revealing that One Night Guests is a suspenseful drama that explores the intricacies of human relationships and the unexpected twists of fate that can change lives in an instant. "This movie will keep audiences on the edge of their seats," he added.

One Night Guests will be premiered in Nigeria and Ghana on Christmas Day, 2024, with screenings in cinemas across both countries. This dual premiere is set to be a major event, celebrating the unity and cultural exchange between the two nations.

The director, Peter Sedufia, is a prolific writer, producer, and director from Ghana, West Africa. With a diverse filmography encompassing four feature films, a self-financed television series, and three commissioned series for M-Net/Multichoice, Sedufia has established himself as a leading voice in West African cinema.