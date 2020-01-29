“Keteke” and “Sidechic Gang” were premiered in Ghana in 2017 and 2018 respectively before making international premieres and debuts at festivals.

The multiple award-winning filmmaker and director announced the exciting news through his social media platforms.

“In 3 days, you can check us out on Netflix at your own convenience. Home Cinema just got fun!” he said on Instagram.

In an exclusive interview with Pulse.com.gh, he said he received the news of the deal with enthusiasm, saying he has always envisaged such deals to be able to maximise his reach.

“Of course, I was happy when the deal was sealed,” he told Pulse.com.gh, “I'm not the first person nor first Ghanaian to have his film on Netflix, but as a content creator, it is always the hope of having my content seen by as many people as the whole world. So, yes, I was happy about the move, especially, as Netflix is a big platform for film lovers.”

He said he secured the deal through a distributor.

“I got there through my distributor. He negotiated the deal and asked for my approval.”

Peter stated that Ghanaian films are crossing over, adding that the industry is progressing as opposed by some industry players.

“From Ghanaian films getting screened in Ghana only, to it now crossing borders and seen by many people around the world in film festivals, world cinemas and international online streaming platforms, you certainly can call that PROGRESS!”

“Keteke”, a drama film, highlights the woes of a couple who are expecting their first child but misses a train into the city for the delivery. Starring Fred Nii Amugi, Adjetey Anang, Lydia Forson, Clemento Suarez and other top actors, the film was recently nominated for the 26th edition of Pan-African Film and Television Festival of Ouagadougou (FESPACO) in Burkina Faso.

“Sidechic Gang”, also tells a story of three ladies who make money by exposing cheating husbands and boyfriends. Featuring Nana Ama McBrown, Lydia Forson, Sika Osei, Adjetey Anang, Bernard Nyarko, Eddie Kufour and Akofa Edjeane, the drama film has earned several local and international award nominations.