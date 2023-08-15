Accra's public transport: A glimpse into the trotro experience

Trotros, operated by business-savvy drivers, prioritize maximizing passenger count over punctuality. Unconcerned about the urgency of their riders, these drivers stop at every potential pickup point, causing inconvenience to those in a hurry.

Passengers often find themselves sharing the vehicle with unexpected companions due to the driver's relentless pursuit of a full load.

Unpredictability is another hallmark of trotro travel. A journey to one destination might transform mid-course due to the quest for more passengers, leaving bewildered passengers switching vehicles in transit. Instances of drivers and mates running out of fuel and scrambling to refuel further underline the less-than-ideal conditions of trotro rides.

ADVERTISEMENT

The aging trotros; some appearing on the brink of falling apart, contrast starkly with the desire for a smoother, stress-free commute. Commuters enduring the daily fracas onboard, navigating disputes between mates and passengers, eventually find solace in the notion of owning their own vehicle.

This brings into question the conventional perception of cars as luxury items. In Accra's context, personal cars have transitioned from being symbols of opulence to becoming necessities for a seamless daily routine. The allure of escaping the turmoil within trotros, and the constant jostling for space and comfort, has fueled the aspirations of countless Ghanaians to acquire their own cars.