DIY Recipe: How to make Dzenkple

Dzenkple is a rather interesting dish which is delicious too.

Ingredients for making Dzenkple

1 bag of palm nuts

1 pound of meat (steamed)

3 round large crabs

Herrings

1 onion

4 tomatoes

3 garden eggs

4 scotch bonnet pepper

1 tablespoon of ground ginger

Roasted corn flour

Red beans (boiled)

Method for making Dzenkple

Wash palm nuts and pour them into a saucepan.

Add water and some green local peas to it and boil for about an hour. Check if the coat of the palm nut slips off the nut when rubbed with your fingers. (That means it’s ready).

Pound the palm nuts, add water and sieve by separating the chaff and nuts from the liquid after you have added water.

Put another saucepan on the fire and add your steamed meat with its stock. Also add the tomatoes, chopped onions, tin tomatoes, ginger and salt.

Sieve the palm nut mixture again into the saucepan on the fire and stir.

Leave it to cook for some time.

Boil your garden eggs and pepper in another small saucepan.

Blend the garden eggs, pepper and tomatoes in a blender and sieve them into the soup on fire.

Let it boil for a while and add your crabs and herrings.

Allow it to boil for some more time and taste it to see if it’s ready.

If it’s ready, remove it from the fire and set aside.

Put another saucepan on the fire and pour some of your palm nut soup into it. Add some crabs and herrings.

With a wooden spoon, stir the roasted corn flour into the palm nut soup and stir consistently for some time.

Leave it to cook for a while.

When it’s ready, remove it from the fire and set aside.