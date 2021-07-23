RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

DIY Recipes: How to make an easy Coleslaw

Berlinda Entsie

Give your next dish some sweet personality with the best coleslaw recipe.

Coleslaw
Coleslaw

The key to a great-tasting coleslaw recipe is that it should be enjoyable to eat.

Ingredients

5-6 cups (350-420 g) thinly sliced head of green cabbage

1 cup (70 g) thinly sliced purple cabbage

2 cups (220 g) shredded carrots

  • Creamy Coleslaw dressing

1-2 tablespoons (15-30 ml) mustard

1 teaspoon (5 g) salt (adjust to taste)

2 tablespoons (25 g) sugar

2 tablespoons (36 g) honey

1 tablespoon (15 ml) white vinegar (adjust until you get your desired tang)

1 cup (232 g) mayonnaise (cut in half and add more yoghurt, if desired, about 5 ounces)

⅓ cup (76 g) sour cream

1 teaspoon (2 g) black pepper

2 teaspoons (4 g) onion powder

1-2 teaspoons (2-4 g) celery seed

Method

In a small bowl whisk together mustard, salt, sugar, honey, vinegar, mayonnaise, sour cream, pepper, onion powder, and celery seeds. Then refrigerate until ready to use.

This step may be done an hour ahead or even a day ahead. In a salad or another bowl, mix together green and purple cabbage, and carrots.

Pour the coleslaw dressing on the cabbage mixture and mix together. Start with a small amount at a time until fully combined.

Season with salt and pepper. Keep refrigerated until ready to be used.

