A classic pancake recipe is just flour, milk, and eggs. These, however, have mashed avocado actually mixed into the batter.
DIY Recipes: How to make Avocado pancakes
This recipe has a creamy and rich taste. Its simple and speedy to prepare.
Ingredients
1 avocado
60g self-raising flour
175g milk
1 egg
Pinch of salt
Lime juice
Oil or butter for frying
Method
First, scoop out the avocado from its shell, and mash down with a little salt and lime juice.
Mix together the egg and avocado, then pour in the milk, and mix again.
Weigh out the flour and add a pinch of salt. Combine the wet ingredients with the dry ingredients, and mix until well combined.
Heat a little oil or butter in a frying pan. Pour in a ladle of batter and allow to cook on one side. Gently flip the pancake – it will be very soft – and cook on the other side.
Serve hot.
