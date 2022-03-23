DIY Recipes: How to make Avocado pancakes

RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

This recipe has a creamy and rich taste. Its simple and speedy to prepare.

Avocado pancakes

A classic pancake recipe is just flour, milk, and eggs. These, however, have mashed avocado actually mixed into the batter.

Ingredients

1 avocado

60g self-raising flour

175g milk

1 egg

Pinch of salt

Lime juice

Oil or butter for frying

Method

First, scoop out the avocado from its shell, and mash down with a little salt and lime juice.

Mix together the egg and avocado, then pour in the milk, and mix again.

Weigh out the flour and add a pinch of salt. Combine the wet ingredients with the dry ingredients, and mix until well combined.

Heat a little oil or butter in a frying pan. Pour in a ladle of batter and allow to cook on one side. Gently flip the pancake – it will be very soft – and cook on the other side.

Serve hot.

