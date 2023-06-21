DIY Recipes: How to make coconut cake

Ingredients for making coconut cake

5 egg whites

¾ cup buttermilk

¾ cup unsalted butter

1 ¾ cup granulated sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

½ teaspoon almond extract

2 ½ cups cake flour

1 Tablespoon baking powder

½ teaspoon kosher salt

1 cup shredded sweetened coconut

½ cup unsalted butter softened

1 package cream cheese, softened to room temperature 8 ounce

5 cups powdered sugar

¼ cup heavy cream

2 cups shredded sweetened coconut

Method for making coconut cake

Whisk together the egg whites and 1/4 cup of the buttermilk in a small bowl until slightly combined. Set aside.

In a mixing bowl, beat butter, sugar, vanilla and almond extracts for 2 minutes on medium speed, scraping down the sides of the bowl as needed. Add in dry ingredients and mix until combined. Beat in egg white mixture until fully blended. Add in the remaining milk and beat for 3-4 minutes, scraping down the sides of the bowl. Fold in coconut.

Spray two 9-inch cake pans with baking spray. Pour batter into pans and bake in a 350-degree oven for 26-28 minutes. Remove and cool completely on a wire rack.

Beat butter and cream cheese for 3 minutes using a whisk attachment on an electric mixer. Add in powdered sugar and heavy cream. Beat an additional 4-5 minutes, scraping down the sides of the bowl as needed.

To assemble, place one layer of cake on a cake stand. Add a large amount of frosting to the top and smooth with an offset spatula. Top with a second layer of cake. Apply frosting to the entire cake. To add the coconut to the top and sides of the cake, place the cake stand on a baking sheet (to help catch excess coconut).

Fill your hand with coconut and press gently into the sides of the cake. Repeat until the desired amount of coconut is applied.

